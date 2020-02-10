Advertisement

New polls show that Pete Buttigieg takes the first lead before voting in Sen. Bernie Sanders’ New Hampshire. His team hopes that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, can perform another surprisingly strong performance.

The latest daily 7 News / Emerson College New Hampshire poll was released on Sunday, showing that Sanders has a healthy lead with 30 percent of voters.

Buttigieg – who narrowly defeated Sanders in the Iowa Caucuses – is second in New Hampshire with 23 percent. Senator Amy Klobachar is in third place with 14 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren in fourth place with 11 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden in fifth place with 10 percent.

Sanders’ support has been hovering around the 30 percent mark last week, according to daily surveys by 7 News / Emerson College. Buttigieg lost four points at the beginning of the week, but gained three points from Saturday to Sunday to narrow Sander’s lead.

According to Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling, Buttigieg “could still bring a surprise to New Hampshire, despite Sanders’ leadership.”

“Klobuchar is still on the rise, but is still well behind the two best candidates,” added Kimball. “Warren and Biden could still be in third place, but today’s data has led them in the wrong direction.”

The poll of 500 registered democratic and independent voters showed an error rate of 4.3 percent.

Thirty-one percent of respondents said they could still change their minds about who to vote for on Tuesday.

Sanders fans seem to be the most dedicated. 85 percent of his fans say they will definitely vote for him. This was true for 59 percent of Buttigieg’s likely supporters.

Sanders continued to receive strong support from voters under the age of 50 – the figures from Sunday showed that he led the demographic lead with 42 percent before Buttigieg with 24 percent. But the Vermont Senator is 19 to 23 percent behind Buttigieg among voters 50 years and older.

It is foreseeable that Buttigieg will not do well among “very liberal voters”. Sanders leads this group with 54 percent, followed by Warren with 21 percent. Buttigieg did not break double-digit numbers in this population group.

Buttigieg has positioned itself as a moderate and candidate who can unite the party against President Donald Trump’s nationalist government. Among the “somewhat liberal” voters, Buttigieg has 29 percent of Sanders voters, 32 percent. The 38-year-old scores best among “moderate” or “conservative” voters with 28 percent approval, versus 14 percent for Sanders.

Regardless of how they choose to vote, 44 percent of respondents expect Sanders to finally win the democratic nomination. 16 percent believe it will be Buttigieg and 14 percent Biden.

Most – 85 percent – believe that anyone who wins Tuesday’s primary will defeat Trump and become the next president.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a rally at Elm Street Middle School on February 9, 2020 in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty

