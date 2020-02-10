Advertisement

Joe Biden has spent the weekend criticizing Pete Buttigieg. (Getty)

Joe Biden said he would consider Pete Buttigieg his fellow campaigner should he win the Democratic nomination even though he’d spent much of the weekend attacking his rival’s ID cards.

Biden, 77, said that he would choose a younger candidate as his theoretical substitute, with the only condition that there is a “correlation” between their beliefs and his.

Advertisement

“There are at least four people who are actually in line with my position, starting with Indiana,” he said at a town hall event on Sunday, February 9th.

Buttigieg, 38, was until recently the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Many were surprised at Biden’s comments that followed the publication of a digital ad from his campaign entitled “Pete’s Record”.

The video contrasts Biden’s 36 years of experience as a senator and his 8 years as vice president with the mayor of Buttigieg.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3beFOnjBoE (/ embed)

“When President Obama called him, Joe Biden was instrumental in passing the Affordable Care Act,” the video spokesman said.

“And when parkgoers visited Pete Buttigieg, he installed decorative lights under bridges that gave South Bend citizens brightly-lit rivers.”

The Biden campaign also highlighted Buttigieg’s lack of support from black voters and expressed his dismissal as “South Bend’s African-American chief of police”.

Pete Buttigieg says his political record is “exactly the point”.

Buttigieg spoke about advertising at an event in New Hampshire on Saturday and told viewers that his lack of experience in Washington was “just right”.

“I know some people out there say, ‘What business does a South Bend Mayor have for the presidency? You don’t have an office in Washington. Your community is a little out of the way, ”he said.

“Right now there are so many communities, so many Americans, small and medium-sized cities like mine, and neighborhoods in some of the country’s largest cities that feel that Washington can’t even hear us.

“I am here to bring these voices to Washington to bring solutions not from Washington but from our nation’s capital, because I think we would be well served if we could get Washington to do it a bit more than our best to work. run cities and towns and not the other way around. “

Joe Biden struck out results in Iowa Caucus.

Commentators have suggested that Biden’s turn is a direct result of his sad Iowa caucus.

Buttigieg led the final count in Iowa with 564 votes, two more than Bernie Sanders 562.

Elizabeth Warren finished third with 388, and Biden – long the leader in the Democratic nomination – came in at 340.

Whether Biden’s strategy works will be seen after the New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday, February 11th.

Advertisement