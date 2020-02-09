Advertisement

Washington – Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg threw Senator Bernie Sanders back over attacks on the big donors as part of his presidential campaign and said he would not refuse the support of anyone trying to defeat President Trump in November.

Vermont’s Sanders claimed during Friday’s democratic debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, and again in an interview with “Face the Nation” on Sunday, that Buttigieg had received donations from 40 billionaires and, as a result, was not aggressively targeting the industries she was going to represent.

“I have never hesitated to stand up to the industry,” Buttigieg said in Face the Nation on Sunday when asked about Sander’s claims. “We sued the pharmaceutical industry when opioid manufacturers ravaged our community, and I’m currently campaigning for higher taxes for the rich and for companies that finally have to pay their fair share, and my campaign was built from the bottom up.”

Buttigieg noted that South Bend was “not an establishment power center” and said that his campaign was successful because the message and vision he offered resonated with voters from all walks of life.

“If at a time like this someone is ready to help us put together the campaign that Donald Trump will defeat, I appreciate that support, regardless of how they voted in the past and whether they have a lot of money or not.” , he said. “I want your help because let me tell you that Donald Trump and his allies are doing everything they can to stay in power.”

Buttigieg said that Mr. Trump’s re-election efforts have deep pockets, underscoring the need for Democrats to agree on a candidate to prevent the President from winning a second term.

“We have to get into this fight with everything we have and I will not define my campaign as we reject it or whose support we turn away from,” he said. “This is a moment to get everyone we can into a common cause, just as we have to unite the country after we win.”

Both Buttigieg and Sanders received a boost after the Iowa events last week, the results of which were slow to become known after a delay in their reporting. Buttigieg led the field of Democrats, while Sanders held the lead in the final election of the “referendum” and led both candidates to victory.

The next competition will take place on Tuesday when voters in New Hampshire go to vote for the first in the nation. The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows that Buttigieg is four points behind Sanders in the granite state, but the race remains fluid and many voters haven’t made a final decision yet.

