Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg came under fire from his democratic rivals during Friday’s eighth democratic presidential debate.

But when he was attacked, Pete Buttigieg responded by simply raising his hand and looking down at his notes.

This led to some uncomfortable moments when he let his hand hover in the air while his opponents continued to question his positions instead of the candidate appearing ready to fight.

See below:

During the debate, Buttigieg repeatedly raised his hand to try to explain the topics while the cameras were given a wide view of the stage.

But when the moderators called him, Buttigieg struggled with issues like systemic racism behind drug arrests in South Bend and whether he had ordered a strike against Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani from Iran or not.

Critics noticed on Twitter that Buttigieg looked like a student with his hand in the air waiting for the teacher to call him.

To be honest, neither. Pete looks from deep down and is highly unspecific (and the faces, hands raised, and code conversations still remind me of a schoolboy). Biden has always felt past flowering and is now angry – which is obviously a bad look.

– Jackson Lanzing writes funny. (@JacksonLanzing) February 8, 2020

Pete raised his hand for the teacher to call him

– Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 8, 2020

So far, the 8-year-old has said that Buttigieg looks like Mr. Bean and showed and laughed when he raised his hand.

– Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) February 8, 2020

