Merrimack, New Hampshire – Three days after Pete Buttigieg announced victory in Iowa, the former mayor of South Bend said the campaign was “absolutely electrified” but did not repeat his claim to victory. National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez called for a renewed review “given the problems encountered in implementing the delegate selection plan”.

At a veterans’ event on Thursday afternoon, Buttigieg said that last week was “exceptional,” but noted that there was still work to be done to convince New Hampshire voters to support him. According to the Real Clear Politics poll average, Bernie Sanders leads most polls in the first state in the United States.

“We are absolutely electrified by the energy with which we come here and the extraordinary confirmation of the vision of this campaign that we had in Iowa on Monday,” said Buttigieg.

But he added, “New Hampshire is not the place where Iowa or anyone else can tell you what to do.”

Buttigieg declared victory for the first time late Monday evening without the results of the contracting state being confirmed. During his campaign in Laconia, New Hampshire, Buttigieg said Tuesday that it was an “amazing win” for the campaign after being shown to lead the number of state delegates (SDEs). With 97% of the counties reporting results on Thursday, Buttigieg held a razor-thin lead in the SDE count ahead of Sanders. As of Thursday, Sanders Buttigieg led the referendum.

Sanders thanks Iowa for a “very strong win” despite repetition

Sanders had also moved to New Hampshire by Thursday. In Manchester, he declared a “decisive victory” due to the referendum despite the lack of final caucus results.

Sanders criticized the Iowa Democratic Party for “failure”. During a question-and-answer phase with reporters, he urged the media to emphasize the total number of delegates in the referendum.

“I have to tell my friends in the media, you put too much emphasis on the SDEs,” said Sanders.

He also said that he did not intend to request a recount of the caucus results that would only show that he had won.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Tuesday that the app the districts were using to report the results of the caucus had an error. Perez called for a Recanvass to “secure public confidence in the results”.

Buttigieg’s campaign also emailed supporters announcing that they have raised $ 2.7 million from more than 60,000 donors since Tuesday morning.

While Sanders’ campaign hasn’t released fundraising numbers since the events, the campaign announced on Thursday that staff in the Super Tuesday states would be increased and bought aggressive TV and digital advertising worth $ 5.5 million in 10 states shall be. This includes expanding previous investments in Texas and California following a $ 25 million fundraiser in January.

