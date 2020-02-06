Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg feels good about things in Iowa – at least for him – and says that he’s focused on getting more wins … something he suggests Joe Biden You may want to rethink it.

Mayor Pete is still neck and throat with Bernie Sanders At the Caucus in Iowa, but regardless of the finals, he’ll take eleven delegates to Biden’s fat zero … and he uses the moment to part ways with Joe.

According to Buttigieg, Iowa was the first chance for the top democratic candidates to prove their “eligibility” and to show that they can win Donald Trump … and he did it in spades. Biden, however, took a rather hard L.

Pete says he has focused on keeping the momentum going in the New Hampshire Primary and beyond, and although he says he won’t tell Biden how to run his campaign … he instructs Joe, the political ones Reading tea leaves.

As for that homophobic Iowa Caucus voters who wanted to vote for Buttigieg when she found out he was gay … Pete says he works hard for her whether she supports him or not.

By the way – we haven’t heard everything about the fiasco in Iowa … The DNC chairman has called for a “re-launch” of the process to ensure public confidence.

Regardless of the end result, trust doesn’t seem to be a problem for Pete.

