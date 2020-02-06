Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg replied to The View after an Iowa voter tried to withdraw her vote for him

Pete Buttigieg diplomatically replied to an Iowa voters viral clip asking them to withdraw their vote for him because he was gay.

The video from Monday’s meeting in Cresco, Iowa, showed the woman who wants to change her voice after discovering Buttigieg is married to a man. She said to the candidate’s district captain, “I don’t want anyone like this in the White House. Can I have my ballot back? “

Advertisement

Buttigieg, who is the first major presidential candidate to speak openly about his sexuality, was videotaped at The View on Thursday – and his answer was to define the main street.

Pete Buttigieg takes to the streets after the voter

In response to the woman, he said, “I want her to know that I am going to be her president.

“Of course I wish she could see that my love is the same as her love for those who interest her and that my marriage means as much to me as hers when she is married.

“But if she can’t see it – and even if she doesn’t see it, she won’t vote for me – I still get up in the morning and try to make the best decisions for her and the people she loves.

“I will work to serve every American whether he supports me or not.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZSnMejYOlc [/ embed]

Whoopi Goldberg was stunned by the ignorant voter: “Does she read anything?”

His answer was certainly more diplomatic than Whoopi Goldberg, who was staggered that a voter would not have heard that Buttigieg was gay – provided the candidate’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, was present throughout the campaign, and the couple were even on the cover of Time Magazine.

Annoyed, she said, “Had she never seen him before? Is she reading something? “

Pete Buttigieg replied to The View’s ignorant Iowa voters

When asked by Joy Behar how he would overcome the “religious bigotry” in the race, Buttigieg again gave a measured answer.

He replied, “We all come to faith in a different way. This is a country that belongs to people of every religion and no religion.

“I was very open to my belief because I want to remind people that because of your belief you don’t have to vote in any particular way.

“If your faith guides you, at a time like this I think what about” I was hungry and you fed me “? What about” I was a stranger and you greeted me “?

“What about looking for leaders who live in humility and decency? Does your belief have anything to say about this? “

Buttigieg district captain Nikki van den Heever had earned praise on Monday for her reaction to the woman.

She had said to the voter: “I want you to delve deeper and think about whether it is a woman or a man, a heterosexual or a homosexual, if you believe what you say?

“You have a total right to your opinion and I am not trying to tell you to think otherwise, but I ask you to look into your heart – you sound like a Christian to me and I am a Christian and my god wants me to love everyone.

“We interpret it differently, and that’s fine, everyone has their own beliefs, but what I’m teaching my son is that love is love. We’re all human.”

Advertisement