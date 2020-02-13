Pete Davidson likes his own jokes very much. (Netflix)

Pete Davidson said he was “all for gay you know” while joking about gay guys “who like to run at your girlfriend and squeeze her breasts”.

The Saturday Night Live comic jokes at the expense of the LGBT + community in its Netflix debut special Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.

A trailer released before the February 25 release focuses on Davidson speaking about his numerous gay friendships

“I have, um, I have a lot of gay friends,” he says.

“I like my gay friends because I don’t think there is a more honest relationship between a gay and a straight guy, because there’s just nothing to win, you know, so it’s just pure honesty.

“But there is always a gay friend that I don’t think is gay.”

According to Davidson, who is known to most people as Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé, every man knows a “guy who likes running into your girlfriend and squeezing her breasts and beating her ass and saying,“ Damn girl , you look great'”.

“I don’t think this king is funny at all, I’m sorry,” he continues.

“I’m all for gayness, you know? That doesn’t mean I’m against gayness. It’s just like you’re getting into a technique? That’s not fair at all.”

Davidson turns the tables over and says he wouldn’t go to a gay friend’s boyfriend “and would like to pull his tail and say,” Nice Gary! Not for me, but cool ”just because he could.

Pete Davidson. February 25th. Microphone and everything. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrQvMYdVAg

– Netflix is ​​a joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) February 12, 2020

Twitter users were surprised that the 26-year-old’s attitude towards gay people was apparently taken directly from the 1980s.

I found these jokes really funny when I first heard them from Eddie Murphy in 1983. I was 11 years old.

– Ed McNamara (@EdMackSHI), February 12, 2020

, pic.twitter.com/v94I79XoA7

– نيةانية *: @ ﾟ ✧ *: ･ ﾟ @ (@StreaamLightsup) February 13, 2020

The bar is underground for straight guys

– Anna Herman (@annuh_herman), February 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/GJaUNspDBT

– Anna-Eva (@ AnnaEva86), February 13, 2020

Ariana was right to drop you

– longtime friend of the show, Billy Leonard (@wjleonard) February 13, 2020

Pete Davidson is no stranger to joking about being gay.

In November he told Paper that “he always wanked to Leonardo DiCaprio, um, like his acting”.

More recently, in a February episode of Saturday Night Live, Davidson learned a lesson in stowing his “gorgeous penis” from none other than RuPaul.