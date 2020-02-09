Advertisement

With Mama Ru as host, you had to know that this was coming. RuPaul gave Pete Davidson a drag makeover during SNL’s February 8 episode, and the meme makers didn’t waste time using Davidson images in drag for material that you will definitely see on your social media timelines for the foreseeable future. . OK, so technically speaking, Davidson itself did not undergo the transformation; it was his recurring character Chad, who called Ru “the future of towing.” (You may remember “Chad” from when he romanced J.Lo in a December 2019 sketch.)

‘There is a queen in you, Chad. She only needs the crown, do you know what I mean? ” refers to the in love RuPaul’s Drag Race host. (Pause for Chad’s apathetic joke about something that sounds like the core.) “Time to get to work, b * tch.”

And they went to work. Ru’s first lesson was teaching Chad how to master “folding”. Only the poor Chad missed her instruction ‘junk goes in the trunk’. “Oh, Chad, you have to stick it up and down, not up and for … That said, you have a beautiful penis.” (More evidence with those NDE theories.) Then of course came ‘the appearance’ and a full face, thanks to Mama Ru.

Advertisement

The grand finale: Chad lip in sync for his life and had an attempt to make his walk sissy go horribly wrong. But it’s all good, he never wanted to be the biggest drag queen in the world. As Ru said, “Some horses were born to run wild.”

More to come…

Advertisement