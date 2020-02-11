Advertisement

Andrew Parsons / i-images

The oldest grandchild of the queen, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn, have confirmed that their marriage has ended. The couple, who have two daughters, are getting divorced. Their divorce comes after almost twelve years of marriage.

In a brief statement on their behalf, Peter and Autumn Phillips said: “The decision to divorce and share custody was made after many months of discussions and although sad, is a friendly decision.” The couple also confirmed that for several months their families had been aware of their decision to separate and said their divorce would be the best way for them and their children.

They have also asked for privacy because they and their daughters are entering a new phase in their lives. No comment was made by the mother of Peter Phillips, the Princess Royal. Reports that the couple had divorced appeared in the sun on February 11, 2020 with official confirmation soon thereafter.

Both will continue to live in Gloucestershire, where they have spent most of their married lives and where both their children were born.

Peter Phillips met Autumn Kelly in 2003 at the Canada Grand Prix. Shortly thereafter, she left her home in Canada to move to England, where their relationship developed. They lived together for several years before announcing their engagement in 2007. Their marriage took place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2008. Their oldest daughter, Savannah, was born in December 2010 with her younger sister, Isla, who arrived in March. 2012.

The couple does not work generously, although they are seen with their girls at major events such as Trooping the Color. Peter Phillips, who is now fifteenth on the throne, has never had a title and works in consultancy.

