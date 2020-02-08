Advertisement

Pilot Pete knows that Bachelor Nation has many thoughts about his show season, but he wants everyone at home to know that he is doing his best. In a recent interview with E! News, Peter Weber defended his bachelor season against critics who are not happy with the endless drama or his questionable decision-making skills, and explained that only the other bachelors and bachelorettes can understand what he is going through.

“I understand there is a lot of drama right now and things are pretty crazy, but I think … it’s a shame that a lot of criticism and a lot of hatred come out a little,” Peter told the outlet when asked to be called one of the worst bachelors in the franchise. “I just think there’s no room for that and there’s too much of it now, and I wish people could focus more on spreading love and just more positivity and not so many negative things, because again, we’re just completely human. ”

Although he knows that people who look at home ‘have a lot of opinions about the women in the show’ and ‘a lot of opinions about me’, Peter emphasized that they are all following their heart in an abnormal situation. “You know, we’re just doing our best,” he said, adding that “things will always happen, things will come true because we’re human and we’re not perfect,” but everyone on the show is just doing their best to hopefully to find love.

Peter also told E! that it is much more difficult to be a bachelor than he could ever have imagined – even after he fought at The Bachelorette for the heart of Hannah Brown. “You have no idea [what it will be like] and it is clear that being on the side of the participant and being at the head are two different worlds. So you can never really prepare for either,” explained he out. “You think you know what’s coming and how you deal with it, and there’s just no way.”

He went on to say, “You can never imagine that you date with so many people in such an environment,” before adding that it is a “great” experience, but that there is a lot of “pressure” on every decision he makes. “You just do your best, and that’s all I did,” said Peter.

While Peter added that he was “happy” that he made the decisions as well as possible, some women who participated in this season of De Bachelor disagreed with his choices. During a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Deandra called on Peter to “reward” the drama by bringing back Alayah and handing out roses to the women who caused the biggest scenes.

After being eliminated in Cleveland, Deandra explained that she was confused about why Peter kept the women he did: “Like, hey, you’re on this journey to find the woman that’s for you. Why do we spend trying to figure out so much time for six girls about the drama of one girl, or love the drama of two girls? “… It was almost as if he was rewarding the drama.”

Peter’s season of The Bachelor may have done everything about the drama so far, but hopefully as it gets closer to the final, it will fight less and a little more love – between Peter and his choice and between him and Bachelor Nation as a whole.

