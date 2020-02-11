Advertisement

Hollywood Media Professionals, formerly known as Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters, are waiting for their members at the upcoming lunch at the Airtel Plaza Hotel in Van Nuys on March 13th for the Diamond Jubilee, which will honor 75 years of game shows.

Michael Burger, Peter Marshall, Wink Martindale, Mark Summers and Bob Eubanks will be on the podium.

I don’t think Burger was on the radio, but Marshall started his entertainment career as a DJ in Naples, Italy when he was in the army, and Summers was – somewhere – on the radio even in his early days.

Martindale and Eubanks were great local radio types before they made it very special on TV. Martindale may have been best remembered for his work on KFWB (980 AM) and the original KMPC (now KSPN, 710 AM), but he came to Los Angeles after leaving WHBQ / Memphis for KHJ (930 AM) – the same as Rick Dees 20 years after Martindale in 1959! He was also heard on the original KRLA (now KRDC, 1110 a.m.) and KGIL (now KSUR, 1260 p.m.).

Eubanks started his radio career at KACY / Oxnard and then switched to the original KRLA, where he became a synonym for the Beatles. It was Eubanks who mortgaged a house to receive the money to sell the Beatles to the Hollywood Bowl in 1964. He was the promoter of the Beatles Hollywood Bowl show in 1965, along with many other epoch concerts, including the Rolling Stones.

Entercom follows iHeart

The idea that iHeart’s competitors would soon begin to curtail their own talent instead of taking the opportunity of a weakened, wounded iHeart to raise their vacancies came true and has already started: Like Jerry Del Colliano of the industry news site Inside Music Media reports, Entercom – owners of KRTH (101.1 FM), KTWV (94.7 FM), KCBS-FM (93.1), KNX (1070 AM), KROQ (106.7 FM) and KAMP ( 97.1 FM) has developed a plan that allows its stations to be received after 8 p.m. no longer have any personalities at night. In some markets no personalities after 7.

There is no confirmation that all stations in Los Angeles will be affected, but you can bet there will be some. And the nationwide impact on the 235 Entercom-operated stations means cutting hundreds of jobs.

The thought seems to be that nobody listens to the radio at night. So why bother to populate it with a living body? Of course, this is a self-fulfilling prophecy: As with overnight stays that lost live DJs years ago, if you offer little of what local radio does locally, you will not surprisingly attract fewer listeners.

The problem is that, like a local coffee shop that closes early because there aren’t that many customers in the later hours, you are actually giving your customers a reason to check the competition. In the case of radio, send your listeners to competing media services: iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

New station

The FCC issued final approval for a building permit for the long-awaited return of 3:00 p.m. I have been informed that the call letters are KWIF and are licensed to the city of Culver City with a transmitter location in Montecito Heights. Format is unknown.

1500 has a long history on local radio. It was once home to KBLA, a station that included DJs Dave Diamond, Vic Gee – aka Jim Carson -, Tom Clay, Roger Christian, Huggy Boy and Humble Harve. A later incarnation was KROQ – the forerunner of our current KROQ-FM – and included Charlie Tuna, Sam Riddle, Jim Wood and Jimmy Rabbit.

The frequency of 1500 has not been heard in Los Angeles since the early 1980s.

