Mumbai: The Bombay Supreme Court granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is the main suspect. Peter has to pay Rs 2 Lakhs to the court as a security deposit, hand over his passport and also stay away from his son Rahul, daughter Vidhi and other witnesses in the case.

The Supreme Court upheld its decision for six weeks, however, as the CBI plans to appeal to the Supreme Court to object to Peter being given bail.

Judge Nitin Sambre, who heard Peter’s bail request, said: “At first glance, there was no evidence that he was involved in the crime. When the murder took place, Peter was in London at the time. “

The court also took note of his sentence and state of health when he granted bail. The court said, “He has recently undergone bypass surgery and has been in prison for four years.” Proofs. There is no other evidence to support his involvement in the conspiracy, ”the court said.

Judge Sambre found that the CBI had pointed out the direct involvement of Indrani Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in the murder. “There is also no CBI statement as to why Peter Mukerjea was involved in the case six months after Indrani and Khanna were arrested,” the court said.

The court also rejected the prosecutor’s argument that Peter conspired to kill Sheena Bora because he was dissatisfied with the relationship between her and his son Rahul. “This court has checked various emails exchanged between the applicant and Rahul Mukerjea. It is difficult to conclude that Peter Mukerjea had a criminal intention to commit himself to the crime in question, ”said Justice Sambre.

“The applicant only tried to advise his son because he is a responsible father,” added the judge.

According to the CBI, Peter was involved in a criminal conspiracy with Indrani and Khanna to kill Bora, her daughter from a previous relationship. The murder came to light in 2015 when Rai, who helped them clear the body, was arrested in another case. Rai later became the homicide approver. Indrani and Khanna have been in prison since their arrest in April 2015.

