The Bombay Supreme Court granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was arrested in the Sheena Bora murder, on Thursday. At first glance, there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime.

However, at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Supreme Court upheld the decision for six weeks to allow the investigative authority to appeal the decision.

Peter Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015, in the Sheena Bora murder case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is the main culprit.

Judge Nitin Sambre granted him a bail of two rupees.

The court ruled that there was no prima facie evidence that Peter Mukerjea was involved in the crime investigation.

“When the incident occurred, the applicant (Peter Mukerjea) was not in India. The process in the case is already underway. The applicant has been in prison for more than four years and has recently undergone bypass surgery, ”said Justice Sambre.

The court ordered Peter Mukerjea not to contact his daughter Vidhi, son Rahul Mukerjea and other witnesses in the case.

According to the CBI, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea and their previous husband Sanjeev Khanna have committed a criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena Bora.

24-year-old Sheena Bora, who was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012, was the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship.

The murder came to light in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamwar Rai, who had helped them clear the body, was arrested in another case.

Rai later became an approver in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna have also been in prison since their arrest in April 2015.

