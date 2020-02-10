Advertisement

Andrew Parsons / i-images

The oldest grandson of the queen, Peter Phillips, has to divorce his Canadian wife, Autumn, after 12 years of marriage.

According to The Sun newspaper, The Queen is “upset” that Princess Anne’s son is separating with autumn, which has remained a permanent presence in the royal family for the past decade.

A friend of Mr. Phillips said to The Sun: “Peter is absolutely devastated and simply did not see it coming.

“He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock.

“Autumn is a wonderful woman and mother and a very intelligent woman, but she has been telling her friends for a while that there were problems.

“She’s a queen’s favorite and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset here too.”

Peter was the first of the grandchildren of the queen who married.

After a period of living together, he and Autumn were engaged and later married on May 17, 2008 in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Fall Patricia Kelly was born on May 3, 1978 in Montreal, Canada and has a twin brother, Chris and older brother, Kevin. She grew up in a Catholic home and went to church schools until she went to McGill University; while in college, she also appeared in the movie Rainbow and television series Sirens.

She graduated from McGill in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in East Asian studies and started working as a management consultant. Only a year later in 2003, she happened to be at the Grand Prix of Canada and worked as an event organizer for BMW. She was in the Williams BMW Hospitality suite when she met Peter.

