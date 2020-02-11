Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn Phillips have decided to divorce on their behalf. Phillips – the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips – and his wife end their marriage after almost 12 years.

The couple married in 2008 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same castle where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married 10 years later. Phillips met his wife, who was driven by the Canadian Autumn Kelly at the 2003 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, according to the BBC.

According to her, the couple first informed the royal family of their separation last year.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips will take part in the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England on June 22nd, 2019.

“After Peter and Autumn informed HM The Queen and members of both families last year, they agreed to split up,” the statement said.

Phillips, 42, is a member of the royal family but has no official title and is not a working king, reports the BBC. His mother, Princess Anne, declined the Queen’s offer to give her two children, Peter and Zara Phillips, royal titles.

The couple’s statement says they “came to the conclusion” that divorce was “the best course of action for their two children and continued friendship.”

The couple have two young daughters, Savannah [9] and Isla [7], who raised them in Gloucestershire [England].

“The decision to divorce and share custody was made after months of discussion and, though sad, is amicable,” the statement said. “The couple’s first priority will be continued wellbeing and the upbringing of their wonderful daughters.”

“Of course, both families were saddened by the announcement, but they supported Peter and Autumn fully in their decision to coeltern their children,” the statement said.

The royal family had a tumultuous start to the year, beginning with the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are resigning from their “higher” royal roles and are no longer official “working members” of the royal family ,

Harry and Meghan have announced that they want to split their time between the UK and North America. Since their announcement, the couple have been seen in Vancouver, Canada, where Meghan previously lived.

