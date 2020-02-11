Advertisement

Peter Weber and the remaining six women compete for his heart go to Lima, Peru for Episode 7 of The Bachelor. Read on to find out who’s going home (and who’s getting a date of birth) in the summary below!

First of all, Peter surprises the girls in their hotel room with an important message. He reminds them how seriously he takes this process and begs them to be open and honest with their feelings – because so far many of the girls have given mixed signals. “Really think about whether this is what you want,” he says. “Do you really see a future with me? Do you ever see a family with me? I want you all to be so honest with me and yourself.”

Since half of the girls raised quite a few red flags during episode 6, we don’t blame him for feeling a little insecure this week. But the show must continue – and Peter has three one-to-one dates and a three-to-one date to continue before he can decide who will make the final four.

Madison’s one-on-one date

Madison gets the first one-on-one date of the week. These two have not had a one-on-one date since the very first week of this trip, so this has been a long time. Together they explore the fishing village of Pucusana and seem to be completely beaten.

“I definitely think Madison is a total catch and I can certainly see a future with her,” says Peter.

Later that evening the 23-year-old starts talking about how she is struggling with the process because her feelings are getting stronger. “I see a future with you and I see a life hereafter,” she tells him.

She goes further and tells Peter that her faith is her “whole life” and ultimately wants someone who is on the same page with her in terms of religious beliefs.

“I grew up in a Christian family and I certainly have faith and often I feel that my faith can be stronger,” he admits. “Sometimes I struggle with that. I am just brutally honest.”

But apart from religious beliefs, he still has faith in his relationship with Madison and even tells her he falls in love with her. He offers her the rose and tells her that he is so excited to meet her family. Although she doesn’t say it back, she tells him she “had to hear that.”

“Every second just gets better and better. I want to keep finding that person with whom I share those nights,” he says. “And I think we are on the right track. I love her. I will definitely fall in love with Madison.”

Natasha’s one-on-one date

After weeks of waiting Natasha finally gets a date with Peter and the two go to the Plaza de Armas to explore the area. They have a lot to catch up to when compared to the other relationships that are left, and Natasha realizes that, so she is willing to bring her A-game.

But in the end, her A-game is not enough. Although they seem to be together during the day and have a lot of fun, it is clear by night that these two may be better off as friends.

“With the relationships I have and the point where I stand with them, I can’t give you this rose,” Peter tells her. “I’m so sorry. I know what you have to offer someone and I want you to be so sorry.”

Kelsey one-to-one

Kelsey gets the latest one-on-one date for birth cities and the two spend the day riding ATVs. On the date, Kelsey admits that she has a lot of fear because she compares her relationship with Peter with that with the remaining women.

“You are really special to me. And you mean a lot to me. And I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t see a future. That’s what scares me,” she tells him.

But it appears that Kelsey’s worries are not necessarily justified, because Peter feels just as strong for her as the other women, and continues to reassure her about his feelings.

“I really appreciate our relationship only because it is ours. So it’s not the standard relationship. It’s unique. I want you to feel that validation. I can certainly see myself going home to meet your family,” he says. her before he offers it. its a hometown date rose.

The three-to-one date

The three-to-one date goes to Victoria F., Hannah Ann, and Kelley, and the date card reads, “Tomorrow won’t be easy.” That is an understatement.

Kelley enters the date with extreme irritation and says that Hannah Ann is a ‘child’ and Victoria is a ‘hot mess’. She does not see why she is grouped together with the other women, and in her mind she is a much better option for Peter.

On the date Peter Hannah Ann pulls aside for a while and she immediately becomes emotional. She tells him that she is not ready to say goodbye and it seems genuinely nervous that he will send her home. It seems that she has misinterpreted Peter in the previous weeks that she “has to open”, which means that she has to cry every time she sees him. I’m pretty sure this isn’t what he wants, but I’m straying. She continues reading a list of reasons why she likes him, and it looks more like a last ditch than a genuine act of kindness.

After his conversation with Hannah Ann, he goes on to Kelley, who reminds him that they don’t need drama in their relationship to make it work. She tells him she likes him and wants to take him home to meet her family … and it’s OK that they have enjoyed their relationship. But apparently pleasure is not enough, because Peter still seems to be concerned that she may not have been invested in the relationship that way.

Later it is clear that Peter and Victoria have a lot to discuss. Both earlier one-on-one dates didn’t go so well, but Victoria is still active for some reason. Peter pulls her aside to chat and acknowledges that it has not been easy for the two so far. Victoria immediately becomes defensive and blames Peter’s “mood” for the problems in their relationship. WTF?

“I just don’t know how to proceed if this continues to happen,” she says, without taking responsibility for their complicated relationship.

“I don’t know why you’re attacking me. You say I’m in a mood when we talk. I’m not in a mood,” he replies clearly frustrated.

Just like timepiece, Victoria sheds tears and tells Peter that she has walls because she doesn’t want to come to the end just to make her heart break. Peter promises her that he has no intention of stringing her. Despite their uncomfortable conversation, he still offers her the rose. Victoria’s mood changes immediately and the tension between them magically disappears. It is clear that Peter is attracted to chaos.

But there is still a rose on the date and he has to choose between Hannah Ann and Kelley. Eventually that rose goes to Hannah Ann.

“You were the relationship that I was most enthusiastic about from the start because of the way we met,” he tells Kelley as he leaves her.

The bachelor, Monday, 8 / 7c, ABC

