Peter Weber made a very controversial decision during the February 10 episode of The Bachelor when he decided to send Kelley Flanagan home.

Although some fans didn’t see the elimination coming, Kelley’s departure left Peter with his last four wives – Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Kelsey and Madison – and the ability for ABC to cast the 27-year-old as their next Bachelorette star. In fact, Peter says Entertainment tonight he would like to see his ex on the screen as the next leading lady of the show.

“Kelley would kill it. Kelley is so ready, Kelley is one of the smartest people I’ve met. (She has) such a strong presence,” he shares.

“In the beginning I certainly had to ask if she was really ready and wanted this. I was wrong, she really was. I think she can definitely make a great (Bachelorette).”

He continues: “I am Kelley’s biggest fan. I will say that. I had absolute high expectations of how we met and so on, but this was not the intention.”

And although some would say that Kelley did not understand best During her last episode, fans were still upset about the exit of the lawyer. Many people even went to Twitter to share their disappointment with Peter because he had let her go.

me after kelley does not get the rose #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/Scl9Q9xpFQ

– bachelor 🌹 (@bachelortweettz) 11 February 2020

* Peter does not give the rose to Kelley *

Bachelor Nation: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rLX23dNGey

– No (@btothe_nay) 11 February 2020

The bachelor is a current representation of how men cannot cope with a woman who refuses to submit to the emotional immaturity of society and expresses her strong, independent spirit. Every man must want a Kelley, not Hannah Ann. #The Bachelor

– nicole ann 🦋 (@nicoleblaylock_) 11 February 2020

Kelley and Natasha on the shuttle to the airport knowing they avoided a bullet #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/DVMteTJVLs

– Bachelor Shit Posting (@ShitBachelor) 11 February 2020

Peter, who is sending Kelley home, just comes to show that he loves immature and unstable women. Kelley is way too good for this show periodically #Bachelor

– carlafxo (@carlafxo) 11 February 2020

Although she will no longer compete for Peter’s heart, all this support from fans may lead to even greater things for her. Would you like to see her as the next bachelor?

The bachelor, Monday, 8 / 7c, ABC

