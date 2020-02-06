Advertisement

The two-on-one date about The Bachelor did not end as anyone expected – especially Mykenna did not. Despite telling her that he “trusts” her and sent Tammy home early in the February 5 episode, Peter Mykenna did a dirty job delaying her bachelor elimination later that evening. After a screaming match after the telenovela group date in Santiago, Chile – in which Tammy accused Mykenna of being immature and only appearing in the show to build her brand – Peter asked the two ladies to meet him for the Rose Ceremony for things to talk out.

The fashion blogger was convinced that Peter saw a future with her after he decided to send Tammy home on their ‘date’, but became blind to his decision not to give her a rose later that evening. “I don’t understand what just happened,” a very confused Mykenna told cameras after being eliminated alongside Sydney, who at one point seemed to be one of the front runners of the show. “Why did he keep me there? Why didn’t he just send us both home? ”

Although Peter finally told Mykenna that “someday she would make someone very happy,” it didn’t soften the blow of his sudden change of heart to keep her close. And she was not the only one who was shocked by his actions, because Bachelor Nation decided that Peter’s actions were absolutely “cold”.

Although Mykenna was perhaps one of the more divisive participants in this season of The Bachelor, thanks to her emotional reactions to the other girls and her pre-Rose Ceremony monologues about her relationship with Peter, he made contact with the “two-on-one” worse than her, Peter has been called up in recent weeks to “reward” the drama of the girls and even stir the pot by inviting Alayah back to the show after her elimination by sending Tammy home alone to turn around and eliminate Mykenna, it seemed to be another case in which Peter’s indecision and tendency to drama took over.

Tammy and Mykenna did not have a particularly strong bond with Peter during their time in the show, so it was not surprising that they would not get much further. But he could have just sent them both home before the rose ceremony to finally deliver on his promise that he was ready to “move forward” without drama. Of course, it would not have been satisfactory for Mykenna or Tammy, but it would probably send the message to the other women that Peter really did fight.

Alternatively, he could have completely abolished the pre-Rose Ceremony meeting and just sent them both home later. Although there may have been some drama left over at the cocktail party, Mykenna would not have given the same level of emotional whiplash as the final elimination.

The women are expected to hit their heads, but the way Peter dealt with the Mykenna situation could mean that the ultimate conflict would be between him and Bachelor Nation.

