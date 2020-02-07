Advertisement

The #PetesBillionaires hashtag started on Friday afternoon in the United States after Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana mayor, Pete Buttigieg, ignored his billionaire supporters when the two leading democratic candidates for 2020 fought their struggle for the Continued domination of the early state.

Sanders spoke at “Politics and Eggs” breakfast at Saint Anselm College on Friday morning and attacked the 38-year-old former mayor for allegedly cheating up to billionaire donors. “How do we feel when we have candidates in the Democratic Party? I read some newspaper headlines about Pete Buttigieg,” said the Vermont senator before describing his rival as a 2020 candidate who named the “most exclusive billionaire donor” owns every democrat. “

“On which side are you?” Sanders asked. “We are in a moment when billionaires control not only our economy but also our political life.”

Advertisement

Newsweek reached for Buttigieg’s campaign for comment.

Sanders’ statements come hours after the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) declared Buttigieg victorious over State Convention delegates. Buttigieg led Sanders by a tenth of a percentage point, 26.2 percent of the state’s delegates, while Sanders led the nationwide first election referendum, the results of which were delayed by several days due to catastrophic breakdowns with the internally displaced people’s reporting system.

Later, Sander’s Twitter made headlines on Buttigieg’s “billionaire donor list” and wrote, “This election is essentially about whose side you are on,” while promoting the hashtag #PetesBillionaires.

Tens of thousands of Sanders supporters turned to Twitter to condemn Buttigieg’s candidacy to receive money from major donors when the Vermont Senator staff promoted the hashtag. “# PetesBillionaires – tweet again,” tweeted David Sirota, Sanders’ speechwriter. #PetesBillionaires has been the third most popular topic on the social media platform in the USA since Friday afternoon. At the time of publication, the hashtag had collected more than 40,000 tweets.

“This presidential election is a choice between democracy and oligarchy. #PetesBillionaires,” tweeted CJ Berina, an advanced democrat who is running for Congress in the CA-30 San Fernando Valley.

“6% percent of American billionaires who donated to Pete Buttigieg’s campaign (40/621). 1% – percent of Latinos support Pete Buttigieg according to the latest polls. 0% – percent of blacks support Pete Buttigieg according to the latest polls . #PetesBillionaires, “tweeted software entrepreneur Michael Sayman.

6% – percent of American billionaires who donated to Pete Buttigieg’s campaign (40/621).

1% – percent of Latinos support Pete Buttigieg according to the latest surveys.

0% – percent of blacks who support Pete Buttigieg according to the latest polls. # PetesBillionaires

– Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) February 7, 2020

“HERE ARE THE FACTS: – Pete Buttigieg has the billionaires funding and controls his campaign. – Bernie Sanders is 100% funded and only listens to We The People! – Let President Bernie Sanders flood with donations before today’s debate. #PetesBillionaires, “Twitter user @ KyleLovesBernie wrote.

Here are the facts:

– Pete Buttigieg is financed and controlled by the billionaires.

– Bernie Sanders is 100% funded and only listens to We The People!

– Let President Bernie Sanders flood with donations before today’s debate. # PetesBillionaires

– kyle jones (@KyleLovesBernie) February 7, 2020

“Pete takes bribes from billionaires. Pete is an example of what’s wrong with American politics. #PetesBillionaires,” wrote @PostScarcityPal, a Twitter user.

Pete accepts bribes from billionaires. Pete is an example of what’s wrong with American politics. #PetesBillionaires

– Post-Scarcity-Pal ðŸ ´ ðŸ žðŸ š (@PostScarcityPal) February 7, 2020

“Pete has 39 billionaire donors. Bernie has zero,” wrote Twitter user @bourgeoisalien. “Bernie will work for all of us, Pete will work for the mega-rich donors he now owns. I know which side my candidate is on, right? #PetesBillionaires.”

Pete has 39 billionaire donors.

Bernie has zero. Bernie will work for all of us, Pete will work for his mega-rich donors who now own him.

I know which side my candidate is on, right?

– Beth, Purity Inspection enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) February 7, 2020

“Congratulations, Pete Buttigieg, you now have more billionaires to bribe you than Joe Biden. #PetesBillionaires,” tweeted user @SharnaAisha.

“Agreed, @BernieSanders. That’s why I supported you while my opponent was in favor of a billionaire who is trying to make his way into the presidency. #PetesBillionaires #Bloomberg #utpol,” tweeted Daniel Beckstrand, who works for the congress in Utah is running.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (R), and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) listen to Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Drake University on January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Scott Olson / Getty

Advertisement