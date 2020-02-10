Advertisement

CLEMSON, S.C. – Rex Pflueger had 18 points and John Mooney had 16 points and 11 rebounds when Notre Dame won his fourth straight on Sunday night with a 61-57 win over Clemson.

The Fighting Irish (15-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from seven points in the second half to send Clemson (11-12, 5-8) for his third consecutive loss.

With the game at 50 tie T.J. Gibbs finally put Notre Dame in the lead with 3:44 before the end. The next time, Pflueger raised the lead with a bucket and then secured a 3-pointer with 1:07 when the Fighting Irish took the lead with 57-52.

Clemson couldn’t answer.

ACC’s rebounding leader Mooney had his 19th double double this season.

Mooney also had a critical four-point tie with a 43: 5:44 draw that gave Notre Dame the first lead in the second half.

Clemson newcomer Alex Hemenway scored seven direct points to win the last time before the Fighting Irish took control.

Hemenway had a career level of 16 points. Tevin Mack also had 16 to lead the tigers.

Clemson played without top scorer Aamir Simms, who missed the game due to the flu.

Clemson, who had only 44 points in two losses, continued to fight when he scored only three of his first 14 shots to fall behind the Fighting Irish 14-7 in the middle of the opening phase.

But the Tigers found an outside insult to Hemenway and an inside insult to Mack.

Hemenway had a couple of three points during Clemson’s 13: 5 increase, the second set his team on for the first time, 20:19.

Mack ended the half with two fouls and one layup. After Dane Goodwin of Notre Dame made two free throws, Hemenway found Trey Jemison in the second round for a short jumper who brought the Tigers to 29-27 during the break.

Notre Dame missed six of his last eight shots in the first half.

THE BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish continue their late advance to make a name for themselves in the ACC. Mooney and Pflueger are a strong 1: 2 duo that scored seven of Notre Dame’s 10 3-point points.

Clemson: The Tigers have been satisfied too often with long 3-pointers and only scored 9 out of 34 points behind the bow. They missed 3 out of 4 shots after reducing Notre Dame’s lead to 54-52.

NEXT

Notre Dame goes to defending champion Virginia on Tuesday evening.

Clemson will play in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. ___

More AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

