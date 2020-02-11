Advertisement

CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Philip Rivers # 17 of the Los Angeles chargers passes in the first half of the game against the Houston Texans at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

Philip Rivers, who soon became a free agent, was reportedly interested in the Tennessee Titans as one of his potential destinations for 2020.

Before Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers recently officially broke up, one of the destinations the veterans quarterback had focused on was the Tennessee Titans.

The Chargers announced on Monday that Rivers’ time with the organization was coming to an end, making the 38-year-old quarterback an off-season agent this season.

A possible place where some experts have talked about the landing of Rivers is with the Titans, and although it seems that Rivers is interested in Tennessee, NFL Network’s IFL Rapoport says the match is unlikely because Ryan Tannehill is in the picture.

This is the second time we’ve heard that Rivers was interested in the Titans because Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported that Rivers would “like” to play in Nashville a few months ago.

At present, it seems that retaining Tannehill is the most likely option for Tennessee to fulfill its starting quarterback position. Of course it is not to say how it will go in the negotiations for a new deal, but the Titans also have the option to use the franchise tag when calls go south.

If Tannehill somehow didn’t end up with the Titans, Rivers would certainly be one of the options Tennessee is considering replacing him.

Despite having a down-year in 2019, Rivers is still a very capable starter in this competition and his work would be made easier in a Titans attack that thrives on the game action due to the threat of running back Derrick Henry, who also a free resource.

He would be a solid short-term option that gives the team the chance to win immediately, while also giving the franchise a year to figure out what the long-term solution will be.

