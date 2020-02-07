Advertisement

TV presenter Philip Schofield has urged people to be ‘please kind’ after he came out as a gay earlier today. sexuality for the last few years.

Schofield has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for over 27 years and together they have two daughters.

In the emotional note he spoke about the support of his family:

“This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family has kept me so close – they have tried to cheer me up, to cheer me up smother with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet I cannot sleep and there have been some very dark moments. “

He added that he was stunned by the “immediate acceptance” of both his family and his friends.

“Steph has been incredible – I love her so much. She is the nicest soul I have ever met. My girls are amazing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, immediate acceptance and support. “

After his announcement, Schofield returned to the This Morning set with co-presenter Holly Willoughby to discuss his decision to reveal his sexuality.

On the program, Schofield revealed that he has felt “lighter” since his release, but admits “there is no doubt that it causes pain and upset”.

Holly Willoughby, who has presented ITVs this morning with Schofield since 2009, showered him with support during the show and vowed to stand next to him.

Schofield praised his co-presenter for her support in his statement.

He wrote: “My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who hugged me while I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with more great, supportive teams.

“Every day this morning I am in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open to confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as a surprise and I understand it, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.

“Be friendly, especially to my family.”

