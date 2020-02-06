Advertisement

I have heard the expression “the Vols are back” a lot in the last 10 years.

And it has been proven that it is not true every time someone mumbles it.

But when Phillip Fulmer says so, I tend to sit up in my chair and pay attention.

On Wednesday evening, during the Tennessee signing celebration, Fulmer closed his speech by saying, “The Vols are back and soon we will take a bite from everyone we play.”

Phillip Fulmer: “The Vols are back”. #Vols # NSD20 pic.twitter.com/jXTKtsCebv

– Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) February 6, 2020

If someone else says that, it will probably get some laughter. But when Fulmer says those words, they carry some weight.

No one knows better than Fulmer what it takes to be successful in Knoxville.

So it is clear that he sees the program going in the right direction under Jeremy Pruitt.

A top 10 recruitment class after a season of 8-5 2019 is a recipe for success. It even looks very much like the recipe that Georgia followed in 2016/17.

The Bulldogs went from 8-5 in 2016 to a performance in the national championship in 2017.

I’m not saying we should expect the same from the Vols in 2020, but a huge leap forward would not be so surprising.

In the meantime, it seems that the rest of the SEC may want to keep their collective heads around. Fulmer says the Vols are coming.

