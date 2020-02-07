Advertisement

Phillip Schofield, an experienced British television host, has revealed that he is gay. ITV’s co-moderator “This Morning” announced the news in an emotional message on Instagram.

“You never know what’s going on in a person’s seemingly perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or how they’re doing. So you don’t know what has bothered me in the past few years,” said the 57-year-old – old wrote. “I resigned myself to being gay.”

Schofield, who has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for almost 27 years, said the topic had led to “many heartbreaking conversations at home”.

Advertisement

“My family held me so tight – they tried to cheer me up, suffocate me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.” However, the television host, who has two daughters, said he had some “very dark moments” and asked his fans to be kind to his family.

“It will probably all be a surprise and I understand, but only if I am honest can I hope to find peace in my head and find a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family.”

A statement from Phillip pic.twitter.com/iIE7NcLZ2I

– This morning (@thismorning), February 7, 2020

In the Friday episode of “This Morning,” Schofield told co-host Holly Willoughby that he decided to get the news out there because he wanted to be honest with himself.

“Everything you can be in your life is honest with yourself, and I got to the point where I knew I wasn’t being honest with myself,” he said. “I got to a point where I didn’t particularly like myself because I wasn’t honest with myself.”

“Every day this morning I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open to telling the truth. Now it’s my turn to share mine.”

Advertisement