Phillip Schofield had an emotional conversation with a caller this morning about her trip three years before he came out gay.

The woman named Nik called in This Morning to read a section where Holly and Phil asked viewers what they would tell their 18-year-old self.

“I would tell my 18-year-old I that it’s okay to be you,” Nik said to Holly and Phil, the Daily Mail reports.

Nik continued: “When I was 18 I knew I was gay and I was so ashamed of it. I mean, I really can’t tell you how much I’m ashamed of it. I got married and had children and it took me 37 to finally admit who I was. “

“Then what happened to your life?” Asked Phil.

Nik replied, “I left my husband and it was all very friendly and I met a woman and we will celebrate four years of marriage in March. I have never been happier.”

Phillip Schofield asked This Morning’s lesbian caller, “How did the family react?”

“Really good,” replied Nik. “I think that was my concern, but when I think about it logically, I don’t know why. Nobody cares. If people take care of you, they don’t care who you go out with. It makes no difference.”

Phil pointed out that this is not always the case and reminded her: “Not all families are like yours, but some families take care of it. You have to be careful how you do this. “

The caller agreed, but said, “At the end of the day, your happiness is the most important thing”, whereupon Phil nodded in agreement.

She continued: “Here you have to be kind of selfish. You don’t have to rub it in everyone’s face. I firmly believe that people who love you want you to be happy, and if that makes you happy, it shouldn’t matter. “

After the interview, Phil considered another interview he and Holly had with a woman who came out in the eighties.

“She had exactly the same thing, but she had spent her whole life without the relationship she always wanted,” said Phil.

“It’s a terrible way to live your life,” Holly replied.

Schofield came out publicly gay last week.

The interview with This Morning reappeared less than a week after Phillip Schofield became publicly known as gay in an Instagram post.

The 57-year-old wrote: “You never know what is going on in an apparently perfect life, what problems he has to deal with or how he is doing.”

“And so you don’t know what has consumed me in the past few years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have resigned myself to being gay.

“This led to heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby.

“My family kept me so close; They tried to cheer me up, suffocating me with kindness and love despite their own confusion.

“Still I can’t sleep and there were some very dark moments.

“My inner conflict is in contrast to an outside world that has changed so much for the better.”