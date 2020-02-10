Advertisement

Phillip Schofield fought back tears at Dancing on Ice last night when judge Ashley Banjo paid tribute to him for being a homosexual last week.

Schofield, who revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that he was gay, was visibly emotional when the judge praised him for his courage.

“Phil, it’s been a big week, a big, big week,” Banjo said.

Ashley Banjo, the judge at Dancing on Ice, praised Phillip Schofield for being gay last week.

“You have always been an absolute legend, but never, never more than this week, my friend.”

“I think I speak for all of us when I say we have nothing but love and respect for you,” he added. The other judges John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean also welcomed the moderator of This Morning for his significant coming out.

Schofield – who presented Dancing on Ice with Holly Willoughby – joked: “It’s not about me! It’s not about me” before continuing with the competition.

Before Dancing on Ice, it was announced last night that famous and professional ice skaters were so proud of Schofield that they were planning a backstage toast for the show.

A source told The Sun: “Phillip is a big part of the Dancing on Ice team and wants him to know that he is 100 percent there for him.

“The actors are ridiculously proud of him. They will definitely be there to support him in the live show on Sunday and bring him a glass.

“It’s nothing more than love and hugs because he’s a massive part of the family, so this is an important point.”

Schofields appeared on Instagram on Friday.

The 57-year-old Schofield appeared gay on an Instagram post on Friday before appearing on This Morning.

“You never know what’s going on in a person’s seemingly perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or how they’re doing – so you don’t know what has been bothering me in recent years,” he wrote.

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I resigned myself to being gay.”

Holly Willoughby, Schofield’s This Morning Co-Host, was one of the first to pay tribute to the featured.

She said she was “never so proud of my boyfriend as I am today” and shared a picture of the couple on Instagram.

