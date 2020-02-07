Advertisement

Phillip Schofield with This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby (Gareth Cattermole / Getty)

Phillip Schofield has grown gay and has already inspired This Morning viewers to learn about their own sexuality.

Two callers who identified themselves as “Kerry” and “Reece” informed agonizing aunt Deirdre Sanders that his decision to get gay at 57 had inspired them to be more open.

Sanders told the callers that coming out was the “first fight” for himself, and very much praised the moderator of This Morning for encouraging others to open up.

“I would be so happy if Phillip’s example today helped you get out. It’s a great example,” she said.

Phillip Schofield has been greeted with love, support and encouragement since he came out as a gay man.

Vic Tanner Davy of Diversity Charity Liberate told ITV News that the appearance may be “daunting”, but it would be “extremely helpful” to others.

I would be so happy if Phillip’s example today helped you get out. It is a great example.

“Coming out can be an anxious time, but if you choose to come out, the alternative is to live a half-life where you hide who you are, facing long-term dissatisfaction, bouts of depression, and other mental problems Health sickness is no longer an option, he said.

Schofield has also been praised by public figures, from Matt Lucas to Guardian columnist Owen Jones.

The moderator said that he grappled with his sexuality in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

The popular television host made his announcement on Instagram just before he appeared on ITV’s This Morning.

“You never know what’s going on in a person’s seemingly perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or how they’re doing – so you don’t know what has been bothering me in recent years,” he wrote.

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I resigned myself to being gay.”

Holly Willoughby, Schofield’s This Morning Co-Host, was one of the first to pay tribute to Schofield. She wrote on Instagram that “she had never been as proud of my boyfriend as she is today.”

Willoughby appeared with Schofield that morning and promised, “Whatever happens in the future, I’ll be by your side forever.”

