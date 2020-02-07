Advertisement

Eamonn Holmes tried to joke about Phillip Schofield, who shared a hot tub with Holly Willoughby. (ITV)

This morning’s moderator, Eamonn Holmes, was criticized after responding that Phillip Schofield came out gay with a bad sense of humor.

Phillip Schofield appeared this morning shortly after announcing that he was gay in a heartfelt Instagram post for an emotional interview with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who present the show on Fridays, joined the couple on the sofa and said a few words of support.

Holmes then tried to lighten the mood with a thoughtless joke.

“I am disappointed in several ways,” he said.

“First of all, I thought you would come in and announce that you had resigned and I could have your job, but it shouldn’t be.

“And the second, there is this big unpredictable thing in life that has always bothered me. I thought why can he sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughby and (your wife) Steph? Steph has no problem and (Willoughby’s husband) Dan has no problem. “

Schofield shrugged and laughed, “Holly is the sister I never had.” But the viewers at home were far from impressed.

But honestly Eamonn, that was disgusting. He used his moment to think a little bit about “sitting with Holly in a hot tub” and how he now knows why his wife agreed. You ruined that sweet moment by turning it into something shabby. You should be ashamed of yourself. #This morning

– (@dametokillfor) February 7, 2020

Eamon Holmes comments that Phillip Scofield is in a hottub with Holly Willoughby, which is embarrassingly unhelpful 🤦🏼‍♂️

– Archie Ratcliffe (@RatcliffeAr) February 7, 2020

Good to see that the great Eamonn Holmes treated Philip Schofield so sensitively that he wondered why Philip was allowed to go into the hot tub with Holly

– STILL NO1 For feminism. And horse racing (@ JoeStephenson96) February 7, 2020

Schofield came out after years of grappling with his sexuality and thanked his 27-year-old wife and two daughters for their “strength and support”.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with, or how they’re doing,” he wrote on Instagram.

“And so you won’t know what has consumed me in the past few years.”

Schofield’s bravery has been widely praised online, with LGBT + stars like John Barrowman and Ian ‘H’ Watkins welcoming him to the community.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror had to apologize after calling the moderator’s announcement “bizarre”.

