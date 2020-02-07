Advertisement

Phillip Schofield’s This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby shared this couple’s selfie after he came out gay. (Instagram)

Phillip Schofield was greeted by prominent friends and the LGBT + community after appearing as a gay man at the age of 57.

Schofield made his announcement on Instagram just before he appeared on ITV’s This Morning.

“You never know what’s going on in a person’s seemingly perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or how they’re doing – so you don’t know what has been bothering me in recent years,” he wrote.

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I resigned myself to being gay.”

Holly Willoughby, Schofield’s This Morning Co-Host, was one of the first to pay tribute to the featured.

She said she was “never so proud of my boyfriend as I am today” and shared a picture of the couple on Instagram.

Willoughby appeared with Schofield that morning and promised, “Whatever happens in the future, I’ll be by your side forever.”

The two joined Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who said they would be “the first to stand next to him”.

“Nobody should feel bad about their sexuality,” said Holmes.

Comedian Matt Lucas joked about the presentation of the Gordon the Gopher children’s television show with Schofield “out of the closet”.

“Joking aside, that couldn’t have been an easy statement,” he tweeted.

“People come out at different stages in their lives. Good luck, Philip xxxx. “

– Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) February 7, 2020

Activist Owen Jones sent “love and support” to Schofield and wrote, “If someone comes out with a public platform, it helps people struggling with their sexuality.”

It’s up to all LGBTQ people how or when or whether they get out. But when someone comes out with a public platform, it helps people struggling with their sexuality. Love and support to @Schofe 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/po209ES3U8

– Owen Jones🌹 (@ OwenJones84) February 7, 2020

Dermot O’Leary sent his love to Phillip Schofield and his family.

@Schofe Send great love to Schofield and his family. Get up, heart of a lion. X

– Dermot O’Leary (@radioleary), February 7, 2020

The senseless presenter Richard Osman praised Schofield’s show manner.

“When you create a new entertainment show and discuss who should host, the first name on the list is always Phillip Schofield,” he tweeted.

“It’s a fact. He is simply the best in what he does and the public adores him. I look forward to many more years of his charm and brilliance.”

– Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 7, 2020

Stonewall congratulated Phillip Schofield on his “incredibly brave and moving” announcement that he was gay.

Incredibly bold and moving announcement from Phillip Schofield this morning. It takes a lot of courage and is always a very personal decision to be open about who you are. Congratulations Phillip 🌈 https://t.co/TY32BaL2vL

– Stonewall (@stonewalluk) February 7, 2020

Twitter’s LGBT + community showed solidarity with Phillip Schofield.

Coming out is incredibly difficult and confusing, whether you are 17 or 57, and always a positive move all the time. Solidarity with @Schofe and his family today.

– Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) February 7, 2020

Journalist Louis Staples recalled in good time that saying “I knew” was never helpful when someone came out.

A reminder that “I always knew!” Is not a clever or helpful response when someone comes out gay. it minimizes their struggle and stinks of homophobic assumptions

– Louis Staples (@LouisStaples), February 7, 2020

Guardian journalist Chris Godfrey joked that Alan Carr’s “long time Central England’s most popular gay man” has now ended.

Feel bad for @AlanCarr, whose success as Phillip Schofield’s most popular gay man in Central England has come to an end. Thank you for your service Alan.

– Chris Godfrey (@ChrisPJGodfrey) February 7, 2020

