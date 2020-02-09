Advertisement

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie at the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena on January 22, 2014 (David M. Benett / Getty)

In his only interview since his release on Friday, Phillip Schofield admitted that he knew he was gay when he married his wife Stephanie Lowe in 1993.

The moderator of This Morning told The Sun that he had no doubt about his sexuality, but was trying to suppress it so that he could live happily.

“I’m not saying I didn’t know,” he said. “Whatever was” there, “I thought,” OK, whatever that is, you’re staying back because I’m happy. “

He added, “If you ask someone who is gay, you know that there is no confusion.”

The couple met when Schofield was 25 years old. He hosted the BBC Saturday morning program Going Live! While Rowe worked on children’s television production.

Schofield likes to remember that time, but admitted that it was “naive” of him to try to hide his sexuality from himself and his wife.

“I admit I was maybe a bit naive. But when we got married, it was a happy time and it wasn’t a thought in my head, ”he said.

“I was so, so happy when we had the girls and then raised them.”

While everything looked perfect from the outside, Schofield was plagued with guilt when his homosexual thoughts refused to let go.

ITV This Morning Presenter @Schofe came out as gay 🏳️‍🌈

Read more: https://t.co/FfpbV7QdCh pic.twitter.com/MQa53Er7mu

– PinkNews (@PinkNews) February 7, 2020

He said he tried to convince himself of his bisexuality, but over the years he had to admit that it wasn’t.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s head when he thinks he’s living the perfect life. And I was. But then it was there,” he said.

“I was confused by what it was. I thought I might be bisexual. But over time I realized that I had to put up with it. And I realized that I had to be honest with myself. “

He was so upset about his sexuality that it took an enormous toll on his mental health and brought him to the brink of suicide.

He attributes the love and support of his wife and their daughters Molly (26) and Ruby (24), who pulled him out of the depression.

“I’ll be by your side forever!” pic.twitter.com/KinTkjQqYP

– This morning (@thismorning), February 7, 2020

“There is no doubt that living with this kind of secret can lead people to the darkest places,” said Schofield.

“And there is no question for me that it got very dark because it felt hopeless. There is no question, in those moments when I couldn’t see a way forward, it was Steph and my girls who brought me back through their strength.

“But I fully understand why so many men and women commit suicide in this country.

“I had Steph and I had my girls and I don’t think I could have left them like that. But if I didn’t have their support, who knows?”

Schofield’s “amazing, unbelievable” wife was his greatest ally when he came out, and it has been reported that she will not divorce the star until he finds love again.

