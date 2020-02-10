Photos: See some of Hollywood’s greatest stars on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) – Hollywood’s biggest stars dressed best for Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards.

See what some of your favorite stars wore on the red carpet.

US actors Robert De Niro (L) and Al Pacino arrive at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020 for the 92nd Academy Awards. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Lilly Singh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Brad Pitt, winner of the best actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, poses in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood on, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Carissa Culiner attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Kerri Higuchi and John Cho attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Diane Warren attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Filmmaker Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kelly Rippa attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Director Bong Joon-ho attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: America Ferrera attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Ida Darvish and Josh Gad take part in the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Janelle MonÃ¡e attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Penelope Cruz, fashion detail, takes part in the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Timothée Chalamet attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Natalie Portman `takes part in the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson take part in the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz take part in the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Geena Davis and Sandra Oh take part in the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Steve Martin and Chris Rock speak on stage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Florence Pugh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Diane Ladd and Laura Dern (R) take part in the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Dean-Charles Chapman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Brad Goreski attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Quentin Tarantino attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Heidi Klum attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Prize Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks, and Walmart on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Smokey Robinson attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks, and Walmart on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California , (Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Sharon Stone attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party by IMDb, Neuro Drinks, and Walmart on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California is promoted. (Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Caitlyn Jenner attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks, and Walmart on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California , (Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Kristen Wiig attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Brie Larson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Patricia Taylor (L) and Keanu Reeves take part in the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: Renée Zellweger attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 9: (L-R) Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo take part in the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and the Highlands on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

