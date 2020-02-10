Advertisement

Piers Morgan asked whether Phillip Schofield had to survive in today’s “tolerant” society. (ITV)

Piers Morgan asked why Phillip Schofield had to be gay to the public while reporting Good Morning Britain’s Oscars.

Phillip Schofield appeared gay in an emotional Instagram post on February 7, and Morgan was one of the many to congratulate this morning’s host this weekend.

On Monday, the Good Morning Britain Oscars special prize, Morgan raised the issue on February 10 with his co-host Susanna Reid and guests Joan Collins, Perez Hilton and Kelly and Sharon Osbourne.

Morgan asked Collins, “Should we talk about it at all? Should Phillip Schofield have done this? “

“Have we not now reached a stage of tolerance and acceptance where it almost feels like making a public statement about your sexuality … Why are we still getting people to go through this?”

The beginning of an era of tolerance by the moderator will be a shock to the non-binary community that Morgan has been attacking in recent months.

Piers Morgan jokes that he “missed” Phillip Schofield’s story.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, February 9, Schofield revealed that he was never confused about his sexuality and knew he was gay when he married his wife Stephanie Lowe in 1993

“I admit I was maybe a bit naive,” he said. “But when we got married, it was a happy time and it wasn’t a thought in my head.”

The year before his wedding, Schofield was the subject of a Morgan book entitled To Dream a Dream: Amazing Life by Phillip Schofield.

When Morgan spoke about Good Morning Britain, he joked that when he wrote the biography, he must have “missed” the story of Schofield’s sexuality.

Sharon Osbourne believed that Schofield had shown courage at the age of 57 when he came out that “the secret would probably have killed him”.

She added, “His wife must be a great woman.”

Morgan found it interesting that Schofield knew he was gay when he married his wife Stephanie Lowe, and recognized that it must have been difficult to deal with his sexuality during his 27-year marriage.

He added that while the news must have been difficult for his wife and children, “if they can go on and deal with it, it doesn’t matter what others think.”

