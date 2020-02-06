Advertisement

Pilots of the stone temple, ‘Perdida’ (Rhino)

What a strange trip for fans of pilots of the stone temple. Two decades ago they gave us the grunge masterpiece “plush”. Now they offer folk songs with flute soli.

This is not a knock, just a gentle warning. Bands are developing and the pilots have gone so far beyond their musical beginnings that they have followed their muse into a completely different genre. You deserve recognition – and listeners.

The band finds ‘Perdida’ in an acoustic mood. No, they don’t make slimmed-down covers of their hits (they did), but 10 brand new songs that use little or no juice. There are cellos, violins, alto saxophone and something like a marxophone, a zither without a fret.

Acoustic songs are more delicate than those powered by electricity and the pressure on singer Jeff Gutt, who replaced the original front man Scott Weiland, is greater. But these 10 songs show the musicality of the band and the versatility of their members, they sound organically acoustic and are not retrograde.

‘Perdida’, Spanish for ‘loss’, is a melancholic album that deals with relationship drift. ‘Stormy weather / Was here too long,’ sings Gutt about a beautiful acoustic solo by guitarist Dean DeLeo. There are many pictures of wind, sky and rain.

“Years” sounds like a track from a Rom-Com of the 70s, “Miles Away” is like a violin-led folk song from the old country, and “She’s My Queen” is a shimmering song of devoted love with a flautist who a series makes of chunky riffs. ‘Sunburst’ is brighter than the air and the title track has a nice flamenco feel.

The songwriters – Gutt, DeLeo and DeLeo’s brother who plays bass, Robert – even offer the wordless “I Once Sat at Your Table”. An acoustic instrumental? Probably not many of the pilots of the stone temple expected this. You will get used to it.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

