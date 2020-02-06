Advertisement

Shares in the online bulletin board service Pinterest (PINS) – Let yourself be surprised after the social media company exceeded analysts’ expectations in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Revenue increased 46% year over year to $ 400 million in the quarter. According to Refinitiv, this exceeded analysts’ forecast of $ 371.2 million.

Adjusted earnings per share were 12 cents in the fourth quarter, while analysts found a consensus of 8 cents, according to FactSet.

Global monthly active users rose 26% to 335 million, exceeding analysts’ forecast of 331.3 million, according to FactSet.

Pinterest forecast sales of up to $ 1.52 billion in 2020, compared to analysts’ estimates of $ 1.5 billion, according to Reuters.

“A strong fourth quarter marked the end of a year in which we improved the foundation of the Pinterest app with more inspiring recommendations, faster performance and an improved shopping experience,” said Ben Silbermann, CEO of Pinterest, in a statement.

Loop Capital Markets analyst Rob Sanderson initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and target price of $ 29 on Wednesday.

He is impressed with Pinterest’s user growth.

“We believe PINS is one of the most interesting small and mid-cap stocks in the US Internet sector,” Sanderson wrote in a report. Pinterest has “great potential as an advertising and e-commerce platform”.

While Pinterest users are less concerned with the website than users of other top social media websites, “the network is experiencing healthy user growth,” Sanderson said.

“We believe that the type of engagement on Pinterest is closely related to trading and has a very high monetization potential. We believe that it is a great opportunity to make Pinterest buyable,” said the analyst.

On Thursday, after the close of trading, Pinterest’s stock was trading at $ 26.85, up 16.69% from the close. The stock gained 5.02% during regular trading.

