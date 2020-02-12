TORONTO –

Pipeline demonstrators connected weapons to physically block Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland from participating in a meeting at Halifax Town Hall.

Freeland was planning to meet Halifax Mayor Mike Savage on Wednesday, but a group of protesters who were in solidarity with the British National Laws First Nation blocked the front door of the building.

“No, thank you, no,” a demonstrator told Freeland, adding that she might have to call the police to remove the group. “This will not happen. This meeting does not take place. “

Freeland was finally able to enter the building and attend the meeting.

Protesters throughout Canada have interrupted travel for a few days in a demonstration of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation, whose hereditary leaders oppose the construction of a 670-kilometer natural gas pipeline through northern BC.

Clashes started between RCMP and protesters in the Wet’suwet area last week after officers began to withdraw to impose a court order requiring protesters to stop blocking roads.

Blockades throughout the country have now stopped the rail service for five days.

Via Rail said that 223 trains were canceled on Thursday, affecting at least 34,200 passengers. In Ontario, a demonstration in Belleville has blocked train journeys in the busy corridors between Toronto and Montreal and Toronto and Ottawa.

The service from Toronto to Southwestern Ontario, between Montreal-Ottawa and Montreal-Quebec is not affected, says Via Rail.

Airlines and bus companies have both reported an increase in travelers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he recognized the “important democratic right” of peaceful protests and “encouraged all parties in a dialogue to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

“This is an important part of our democracy in Canada, but we are also a constitutional state and we must ensure that these laws are respected,” Trudeau said at a press conference in Senegal on Wednesday.

With files from Jeremiah Rodriguez

