Advertisement

PlayStation Canada has confirmed that it will bring back two of its uniquely colored PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controllers.

On Twitter, the gaming giant says controllers Sunset Orange and Berry Blue are “returning for a limited time this month.” Both controllers were launched in autumn 2018.

Do you need a little more color in your life? The Controllers Sunset Orange and Berry Blue DUALSHOCK 4 are available this month for a limited time from selected retailers while supplies last. Which is your favorite https://t.co/pf4mzSwdzP pic.twitter.com/VYQPUblscN

Advertisement

– PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA), February 8, 2020

It is unclear how long they will be back. Therefore, you may want to get it sooner rather than later.

Only Walmart Canada is currently listed as a participating retailer on the website, although it is possible that this page has not been updated. In any case, it is worth looking around at other dealers if you are interested.

In related news, Sony released the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment at the end of last month, which allows you to add two triggers to your controller to customize it. Read more about this here.

Advertisement