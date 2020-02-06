Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Lok Sabha on February 6th Twitter: @ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong defense of the National Population Register (NPR) on Thursday, declaring that it would be updated to allow legitimate beneficiaries to benefit from state welfare systems.

In Rajya Sabha, he said that the NPR was first made in 2010 and updated later in 2015.

He said the census and NPR are “common administrative” processes that were previously in place but are now suddenly controversial.

The questions asked in the NPR relate only to governance. He cited the example of interviewing citizens of the language they speak and their parents being closely connected to the schools that need to be set up in this particular area.

“Don’t try to mislead people,” he said, calling on opposition parties not to politicize the issue in order to gain limited political benefits.

“They reject a close and light-hearted political narrative (NPR). This is against the poor, ”he said, adding that his government had used the data gathered from previous NPRs productively to give the poor the benefits of the programs.

“We have records of your NPR, and no citizen has been persecuted because of these records,” he quoted the Interior Minister statement from the UPA government, led by the Congress, calling on citizens to register for the exercise.

