Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition banks for blocking the update of the National Population Register (NPR) in the countries they governed, accusing them of only misleading people in a routine administrative exercise to coordinate banking policies while they were on the debate on the request was answered thanks to the speech by the President on Thursday in the House of Lords.

When he first defended the NPR in the house, the prime minister reminded the opposition that the list of residents of India had previously been carried out under another government in the middle and the process had previously been communicated by the same states that were suddenly developing an aversion to it.

“All states had approved the NPR, but some turned around for political reasons,” said the Prime Minister under the noise of the opposition banks.

Several opposition-ruled states have blocked the NPR to update the existing records of all the country’s residents. They are intended to be used by the Center to identify immigrants from the Muslim community who will later be relegated to another controversial regulation – the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The opposition had raised specific objections to questions aimed at determining the place of origin and the language of the respondents’ parents. The Prime Minister said these issues were necessary for administrative purposes.

“The question in the NPR about the language spoken by parents is essential for the introduction of relevant languages ​​in schools,” said the Prime Minister, adding that political rejection denies the poor the benefits of social assistance systems.

Modi said that biometric data was collected in NPR in 2011 during the Congress-led UPA government, and repetition of the same exercise has now been refused for voting politics rather than real concerns.

“The census and NPR are basic exercises that have taken place in the past. Now that the voting banks’ policies are to be done, they are spreading rumors. Small changes are issues of governance and people shouldn’t tell lies about it, ”said the Prime Minister with applause from the treasury banks.

