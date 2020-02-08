Advertisement

Lanka’s Prime Minister Rajapaksa does not take this into account in his statement.

New Delhi: During open talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday in Hyderabad House in Delhi on “reconciliation issues,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi expected Colombo to “meet Tamil people’s expectations of equality and justice,” peace and respect in a united Sri Lanka ”.

Oddly enough, the Sri Lankan prime minister omitted any mention in his statement to the media in New Delhi. But PM Modi, in his statement to the media after “open” discussions on the matter, argued for the “reconciliation process” in the island nation – between the majority of the Sinhalese and the minority of the Tamils ​​- and for the implementation of the 13th amendment in Sri Lanka that stands for the transfer of power to the provinces.

However, the Sri Lankan prime minister, who was president in 2009 when the Sri Lankan army won a bitter war against the rebellious Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), did not give any indication of this either.

While the Sri Lankan prime minister continues to be seen as a hardliner by the island nation’s Tamils, Indian government sources claimed that not much should be read into the omission, as the Sri Lankan government had previously categorically claimed that it stood for all Sri Lankan countries, regardless of ethnicity ,

Rajapaksa will be in India on four days from February 7th to 11th and will also visit Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and the temple city of Tirupati.

Regarding Indian fishermen who fished on their way to Sri Lankan waters, Prime Minister Modi said that he and the Sri Lankan Prime Minister agreed “to continue a constructive and humanitarian approach to this issue”, as this directly affects livelihoods.

Interestingly, while India has built thousands of houses in the northern and eastern provinces of Sri Lanka that have a huge Tamil population, Mr. Rajapaksa has also worked for these residences in other parts of Sri Lanka. Both nations also discussed economic cooperation and ways to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation.

But it was the reference to PM Modi’s reconciliation problem that mattered. Mr. Rajapaksa was considered a hardliner during his tenure as President of Sri Panka from 2005 to 2015. The final months of the military campaign by the Lankan army to crush the LTTE in 2009 brought both praise and bitter criticism to Mr. Rajapaksa, who became prime minister at the end of last year after his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidential election. The two Rajapaksa brothers were formerly considered pro-China, but now want to appear balanced without angering India or China.

In his statement after the talks with Mr. Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Modi said: “We have spoken openly about issues related to reconciliation. I am confident that the Sri Lankan government will meet the Tamil people’s expectations for equality, justice, peace and respect in a united Sri Lanka. To do this, it will be necessary to advance the process of reconciliation by implementing the 13th amendment to the Sri Lanka Constitution. “

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa welcomed India as a “long-time friend” and thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s “neighborhood policy”. He looks forward to Indian support for counter-terrorism measures.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister estimated the lines of credit (LoCs) that India had announced for the island nation last year and asked PM Modi “to consider further help in expanding housing projects to all parts of the island to meet the needs of many Sri Lankan citizens.” Giving benefits to rural parts of the country ”.

Prime Minister Modi later said: “Prime Minister Rajapaksa and I discussed today in depth all aspects of our bilateral relations and international issues of mutual interest. Terrorism is a major danger in our region … both countries have resolutely tackled this problem. On Easter Day in Sri Lanka in April last year, there were painful and barbaric terrorist attacks. These attacks were not only a blow to Sri Lanka, but also to humanity. In today’s conversation, we talked about how we can promote our cooperation against terrorism. I am glad that Sri Lankan police officers have started taking anti-terrorist courses in India’s leading training institutes. “

On other issues, Prime Minister Modi said: “India has been a trusted partner in Sri Lanka’s development efforts. The new credit lines announced last year will strengthen our development cooperation. We are pleased that the Indian housing project to build more than 48,000 IDP homes in the northern and eastern regions of Sri Lanka has been completed. The construction of several thousand houses for Tamils ​​of Indian origin is also progressing in the highlands. Prime Minister Rajapaksa and I also discussed the humanitarian issue of fishermen. This issue has a direct impact on people’s livelihood in both countries. For this reason, we agree to continue the constructive and humanitarian approach in this area. “

“The recent direct flight between Chennai and Jaffna is part of our efforts in this direction. This direct flight will improve connectivity options for the Tamil people in the northern region of Sri Lanka. And it will also benefit the region’s economic and social development. The good response to this flight is a matter of luck for both of us, ”said PM Modi.

“In today’s conversation, we discussed joint economic projects in Sri Lanka and how to improve economic, business and investment relationships. We also talked about improving connectivity from person to person, promoting tourism and improving connectivity, ”he added.

