New Delhi: While the previous governments hesitated to get a grip on the country’s tax system, the current regime has focused on citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday and urged people to pay their contributions to the development of India.

When he spoke at the Times Now Summit, he was concerned that some people would always find ways to avoid taxes and that the honest were punished for it.

“All governments hesitated to touch the tax system. Now we do it close to the citizen.

“If a number of people don’t pay taxes and find ways to evade them, the burden will be on those who honestly pay their fees,” he said.

The prime minister added that it was incredible, but it was true that only 2,200 people in the country reported an income of 1 billion rupees per year.

He also said that this was the first time that a government had focused on smaller towns to drive economic development.

“India will not waste time now, it will proceed with confidence…. The Union budget will help achieve the goal of an $ 5 trillion economy, ”said Modi.

