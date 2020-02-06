Advertisement

File photo | PM Narendra Modi | Praveen Jain | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong and capable of higher growth rates.

Advertisement

In response to the Rajya Sabha debate on a motion that thanked the President for speaking at the joint meeting of the two chambers of Parliament, he replied that there was no reason to be desperate.

He opposed pessimism, the goal of doubling the size of the economy to $ 5 trillion, and said that ambitious goals were needed to move forward.

“It’s not a question of thinking small. Pessimism and darkness do not help us. We are talking about an economy of USD 5 trillion. Yes, the goal is ambitious, but we have to think big and foresight, ”he said, adding that his government is focusing on infrastructure development, small businesses, textiles, startups and tourism.

Modi said the focus on Make in India, his government’s flagship product to promote domestic production, is delivering results.

It also simplifies tax compliance to facilitate business in the country.

Regarding the goods and services tax (GST), which combined 17 different central and state taxes as of July 2017, he said that frequent changes are a reflection of the federal structure of the country and show that the government is ready to implement the law to improve.

When Gujarat declined GST, Modi said he wanted concerns from manufacturing countries like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, to be addressed before the tax regime was lifted.

These concerns were resolved when his government came to power to ensure the introduction of the pioneering tax reform.

Also read: According to Rajya Sabha, 233 people were beaten with sedition charges in 2014-18

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement