Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his solidarity with the Chinese president and the Chinese people in the outbreak of the corona virus in China. The virus has claimed over 800 lives in this country so far.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi offered India support to meet the challenge. Modi expressed condolences for the unfortunate loss of life due to the outbreak.

The prime minister also spoke in favor of the relief provided by the Chinese government to evacuate Indian citizens from Hubei province earlier this month, sources said.

Advertisement

Over two days, February 1st and 2nd, the government evacuated over 600 Indians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The evacuees are now in two quarantine facilities in Delhi and Manesar in Haryana.

India has set up massive screening facilities with Nepal at several airports, seaports and border control posts to detect coronaviruses.

Three Indians – all in Kerala – had previously tested positive for the virus and asked the government in Kerala to declare a health emergency. This step was later downsized. Many families have been quarantined in the state and their health is monitored daily.

Advertisement