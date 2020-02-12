Advertisement

President Donald Trump ridiculed Senator Elizabeth Warren for performing poorly in New Hampshire elementary school on Tuesday.

“Elizabeth Warren, sometimes called Pocahontas, is having a really bad night,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I think she’s sending signals she wants out.”

Trump was unaffected by Warren’s call for unity in her speech on Tuesday evening after finishing fourth with 59 percent of the vote behind Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“The call for unity is their way of getting there, going home, and having a cool beer with their husband!”

In her speech, Warren condemned the “hard tactics” of the Democratic area code, despite condemning Sen. Bernie Sanders as a sexist before the Iowa gatherings and attacking former Mayor Pete Buttigieg for organizing a fundraiser in a “wine cave” California.

“The question for us Democrats is whether it will be a long, bitter repetition of the same old divisions in our party or whether we can find another way,” said Warren.

