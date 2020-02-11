Advertisement

While there is no substitute for the tangible pleasure of browsing through a cookery book with glossy illustrations, podcasts can provide free, unlimited access to recipe ideas and tips from experts and citizens. Numerous shows can breathe new life into your relationship with food, from nostalgic personal reflections on favorite dishes to deep dives into the history of basic ingredients.

Whether you are an enthusiastic home cook or just an enthusiastic eater, here are six food podcasts that teach you a few things in the kitchen while stimulating your appetite.

“THE SPORKFUL”

Advertisement

“BORNT TOAST”

‘Burnt Toast’, produced by the cooking site Food52, offers funny, thought-provoking stories about food in a bite-sized package. Each episode takes less than 30 minutes, leaving the host, Michael Harlan Turkell, and his colleagues just enough time to delve into a topic such as the origin of the “gliding over a banana peel” gag, or a passionate treatise from 1981 from a writer breathe new life into spaghetti carbonara should replace Turkey as the official Thanksgiving meal.

Some episodes focus more on tips and tricks, with listeners weighing in on their favorite lazy recipes or kitchen hacks, while others bring in famous guests such as actor Kyle MacLachlan and British chef Nigella Lawson to share their own cooking stories.

>> Beginner delivery: “What we cook when we don’t feel like cooking”

“Belly-legged”

This 5-year show combines in-depth research and light-hearted delivery, and examines our relationship with food in detail through a scientific lens.

Co-hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley cover a compelling unpredictable range of topics: one week you will find a discussion of the ways in which restaurant menus are designed to manipulate diners, the next an oral history of the avocado and the next an investigation into the avocado details of cannibalism.

Ever wondered how many calories the average raw human man contains? “Gastropod” has you covered.

>> Beginner delivery: “Ripe for Global Domination: The Story of the Avocado”

“SPILLED MILK”

In a recent episode of this charming show, comedians Molly Wizenberg and Matthew Amster-Burton started a conversation about sourdough bread by tasting a bread made from a sourdough starter they had lovingly called Sylvia.

This practical approach is central to “Spilt Milk”, where the Seattle duo choose one food or drink to focus on each episode. The topics can be as extensive as apples or as specific as peanut butter cups, and the two hosts go deep.

Although the show is less deliberately educational than many of the items on this list, you will probably learn something between laughter and nostalgia. Eating in the air is the rig here, so try to get through an episode without a snack at your own risk.

>> Beginner delivery: “Sourdough”

“THE SPORKFUL”

The prize-winning podcast from WNYC is proud of “not for gourmets, but for eaters,” which conveys a lack of pretension that underlies its appeal.

The host, Dan Pashman, approaches the food culture with curiosity and passion, with the aim of getting to know people through what and how they eat. Some of the most memorable episodes of “The Sporkful” focus on hyperlocal food phenomena – why people stand in line for hours to buy a slice of pizza at Brooklyn’s beloved Di Fara, for example.

But the show is just as agile when dealing with heavier questions, such as in a recent episode that addressed the troubling use of the word “plantation” by white chefs and restaurateurs to describe certain dishes.

>> Beginner delivery: “If whites say” plantation “

“THE WONDERFUL TABLE”

Long before the start of podcasting, “The Splendid Table” was a pleasant public radio setting, offering cooking tips alongside intimate conversations about the role of food in daily life.

Now more than two decades old, the show has adjusted its formula so slightly. Food journalist Francis Lam took over from the original host, Lynne Rossetto Kasper, in 2017 and brought more human interest and socio-economic food stories together with practical advice on how to prepare simple weekday meals.

Some of the most rewarding episodes of the show highlight an individual chef, such as René Redzepi from Noma, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and give them the space to talk through their food philosophy in an informal setting.

>> Beginner delivery:“Discovering Thanksgiving with four American chefs”

“A TASTE OF THE PAST”

The history of food is just as long and varied as the history of society itself, so there is no surprise about podcasts on the subject, but the long-running offer of Heritage Radio Network is a great place to start.

Culinary historian Linda Pelaccio tells the history of food in a relaxed and friendly style, and starts each episode with a fascinating monologue on the subject of du jour before engaging an expert guest to dive further. The show throws a broad thematic net while exploring food history periods such as Roman times (how was society’s diet really outside of banquets?); the Edwardian era (what would a meal at Downton Abbey actually mean?); and 19th-century New York City (how did Delmonico’s, the oldest fine-dining restaurant in America, begin?).

>> Beginner delivery: “Tasting ancient Rome: recreating ancient recipes and what archeology tells us”

Advertisement