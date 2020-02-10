Advertisement

Police are trying to stop protesters during their march against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, on Monday, February 10, 2020, near Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. Photo: Arun Sharma | PTI

New Delhi: Countless Jamia Millia students and residents of Jamia Nagar got into an argument with the police on Monday after being prevented from conducting an anti-CAA march towards parliament.

The appeal was published by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), an organization of Jamia students and alumni.

Despite repeated calls from the police and university authorities, the demonstrators refused to end their agitation. The police said the demonstrators were not allowed to march to parliament.

With the heavy use of security personnel in and around the university, demonstrators, including several women, began their march from Jamias Gate No. 7.

The demonstrators raised slogans such as “Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge” (we will not show any documents) and “Jab Nahi Dare Hum Goron Se Toh Kyun Dare Auron Se” (when we did not fear the British, why should we fear others).

Men formed a human chain on both sides of the street as women walked forward, waving the tricolor and saying “Halla Bol” slogans.

“It’s been two months since we protested. Nobody from the government came to speak to us, so we want to speak to them, ”said burqa-clad Zeba Anhad.

There was a fight when police tried to stop the demonstrators. Many of them jumped over barricades to continue their march to parliament.

Jamia Millia Islamia proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan appealed to the students to disperse and not interfere with the police. “The message was sent. I urge students in the crowd to return to the university. Respect the law and go back peacefully,” he said.

The CAA provides easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 2015 to avoid religious persecution.

The opponents of the CAA claim that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the constitution. They also claim that the CAA, together with the NRC, should address the Muslim community in the country.

However, the central government has denied the allegations, claiming that the law gives citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the three neighboring countries and should not take away citizenship.

