Advertisement

February 6, 2020, 8:39 p.m.

Kyle Simchuk

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 8:39 pm

Advertisement

Updated: February 6th 2020 8:48 pm

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday night, two people checked into a downtown hotel, only one of which stayed alive.

Crime detectives were called to the DoubleTree Hotel at 322 North Spokane Falls Ct. Sunday morning, a housekeeper found the body of 40-year-old Eric M. Smith.

Hotel surveillance cameras show Smith checking in with an unknown woman around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday evening. According to court records, the same woman gets in a dark SUV 5 hours later and leaves with the same luggage she checked in with.

Hotel staff called 911 just before noon on Sunday when a housekeeper found Smith’s body face down on the floor. According to court records, there were no visible signs of injuries.

When the hotel room was searched, detectives found a vial of white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia, including syringes.

The next day, the Spokane County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy – the cause and type of death are unknown until laboratory results are achieved.

Investigators treat death as a potential murder. They are working on identifying the woman in the video.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement