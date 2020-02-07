Advertisement

February 6, 2020, 8:39 p.m.

Kyle Simchuk

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 8:39 pm

Advertisement

Updated: February 6th 2020 8:48 pm

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday night, two people checked into a downtown hotel, only one of which stayed alive.

Crime detectives were called to the DoubleTree Hotel at 322 North Spokane Falls Ct. Sunday morning, a housekeeper found the body of 40-year-old Eric M. Smith.

Hotel surveillance cameras show Smith checking in with an unknown woman around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday evening. According to court records, the same woman gets in a dark SUV 5 hours later and leaves with the same luggage she checked in with.

Hotel staff called 911 just before noon on Sunday when a housekeeper found Smith’s body face down on the floor. According to court records, there were no visible signs of injuries.

When the hotel room was searched, detectives found a vial of white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia, including syringes.

The next day, the Spokane County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy – the cause and type of death are unknown until laboratory results are achieved.

Investigators treat death as a potential murder. They are working on identifying the woman in the video.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here