CAYCE, S.C. – Hundreds of police continued to search for a 6-year-old girl on Wednesday who has not been seen near her South Carolina home since getting off her school bus on Monday.

The investigators have no evidence that Faye Marie Swetlik has been kidnapped, nor have she ordered any kidnapping, or that she has left her home or been injured by someone she knew in downtown Cayce, the authorities said.

“We’re still investigating every way to get Faye home,” said Sgt. Evan Antley, Cayce’s public security officer.

The police released a video on Wednesday in which the girl gets out of her school bus on Monday. Her family discovered that she was missing around 3:45 p.m. and called 911 after looking for her for about an hour, the authorities said.

“Your mother, her mother’s boyfriend, and father all worked with us,” said Byron Snellgrove, director of public security at Cayce.

Investigators sent more than 250 officers to speak to neighbors, used sniffer dogs and helicopters to search the area, and stopped drivers near the girl’s house to interview them. They also asked residents in the area with doorbell cameras to share footage. The State Police and the FBI support the local police.

Everywhere in Cayce, a city with 14,000 inhabitants next to the state capital Columbia, flyers with Fayes picture were created.

‘When she enters a room, she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye, “said Snellgrove.” Faye loves clothes, chic shoes, spends time with her family, cats and plays outside. “