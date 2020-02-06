Advertisement

    A bullet hole through the windshield of a Jeep was visible on January 11 when it was towed from an access road near Whitmore Village. Honolulu police arrested a 37-year-old man in January for the fatal shooting at a 30-year-old woman near Whitmore Village.

The police arrested the suspect on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Malia Soma-Valmoja.

The suspect was already in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center for a burglary warrant at the time of his arrest.

Soma-Valmoja was in a remote area near Whitmore Village, where she was on her cell phone with a friend on the morning of January 11.

The friend told the police that she heard Soma-Valmoja arguing with a man. Police said the friend then heard a crash and then a shot.

The friend found Soma-Valmoja and called medical emergency services. Paramedics treated her and brought her in a critical condition to a hospital where she later died.

Police investigated that the suspect was positively identified and arrested on suspicion of murder and firearm related crimes.

Costs are being processed.

