Advertisement

A dispute between two neighbors escalated to the point of trying to tear down the fence that separated their property with a robot vacuum.

KFOR reported that John Stafford was taken into custody on February 5 after a nearly 12-hour clash with neighbor David Baird, during which the police used tear gas to force Stafford out of his apartment.

According to Baird, Stafford got angry with him for an unknown reason and started attacking their common fence with a Roomba vacuum to remove him. Baird went in and picked up his gun and tried to stop his neighbor from doing more damage.

Advertisement

John Stafford mug shot

Oklahoma County prison

Baird said to the station, “I told him if you broke the fence I’ll shoot you.” He left his wife and children inside while Stafford tossed dog excrement from his driveway into her yard and hit the fence with the vacuum cleaner.

Both Baird and his other neighbors have videotaped the incident. The police finally sent a SWAT team to the neighborhood with a bomb squadron and an explosive robot. Stafford finally went to his house and dialed 911.

When he turned to a dispatcher, Stafford informed them that he wanted to “report a mess” and then said the word when asked to speak like an adult. He also told the dispatcher that he would “run you into the ground”.

Stafford called 911 five more times.

Baird said he had never had a problem with his neighbor before. He still doesn’t know what led to Stafford’s outbreak.

After speaking to Stafford, the police finally used tear gas canisters to force him out of his house so that they could take him into custody.

Stafford is in Oklahoma County Prison on charges of “planning an act of violence”. If convicted, he could be sentenced to imprisonment of up to ten years.

Robotic vacuum cleaners have previously been involved in inexplicable violence. In 2015, the Daily Dot reported that a 52-year-old South Korean woman was sleeping on the floor when she woke up to find that her automatic cleaner had gotten to her and was starting to suck her hair.

She couldn’t get out of the robot and called the fire department. They came to her home and managed to untangle her hair without further harming her or the machine.

Advertisement